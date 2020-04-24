Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Brian Mackey released his music video for his latest single "Keep the World Alive." Digital Journal has the scoop. Mackey allows his rich, crisp voice to shine on this expressive tune, and it is relevant to the times that we are living in, both lyrically and sonically. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. The lyrics are pure poetry, nostalgic and they are optimistic and reassuring, as they depict the world and how it has changed during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "Keep the World Alive" is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is available on such digital service providers as The Verdict Overall, "Keep the World Alive" is a compelling single by To learn more about singer-songwriter The song was penned and performed by Brian Mackey, and it was subsequently produced by the singer-songwriter; moreover, it features guitar by Jeff King, violin by Tammy King, and it was mixed and mastered by Jim Kimball.Mackey allows his rich, crisp voice to shine on this expressive tune, and it is relevant to the times that we are living in, both lyrically and sonically. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.The lyrics are pure poetry, nostalgic and they are optimistic and reassuring, as they depict the world and how it has changed during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."Keep the World Alive" is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is available on such digital service providers as Amazon and Spotify Overall, "Keep the World Alive" is a compelling single by Brian Mackey , which showcases his rumbling vocals, which are smooth as silk. It garners an A rating.To learn more about singer-songwriter Brian Mackey and "Keep the World Alive," follow him on Instagram and his Facebook page More about Brian Mackey, Keep the World Alive, Single, Video Brian Mackey Keep the World Alive Single Video