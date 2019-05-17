Email
article imageReview: Backstreet Boys superb on 'I Want It That Way' acoustic version Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy-nominated pop group Backstreet Boys released their acoustic version of "I Want It That Way," in honor of the 20th anniversary of their "Millenium" album.
This new rendition is refreshing and it showcases the growth and maturity of their musical sound. Their velvet voices are as smooth as silk, and they maintain great control. They sing "I Want It That Way" with maximum heart and soul.
AJ McLean, Howie D, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell prove to be still at the top of their game, even 26 years into their careers.
Their reimagined version of "I Want It That Way" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It garners an A rating.
In other Backstreet Boys news, Howie D released the song "No Hablo Español" from his forthcoming family solo album, Which One Am I?
To learn more about the multi-platinum-selling pop group Backstreet Boys and their 2019 tour dates, check out their official website.
