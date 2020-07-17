Singer-songwriter Steve Grand was recently spotlighted in "The Locher Room," hosted by Alan Locher. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Alan Locher described Grand as one of his personal favorite artits. Their entire interview may be seen below on The Locher Room's official YouTube channel. Grand opened up to Locher about his career in the entertainment and music business, his latest endeavors in music, as well as his brand new underwear and swimsuit line, GrandAxis.
Grand's breakthrough single "All-American Boy," which he released in 2013, catapulted him into an Internet and YouTube sensation.
To learn more about out singer-songwriter Steve Grand, check out his official website, and follow him on Twitter..
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Steve Grand back in June of 2019.