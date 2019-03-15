Email
article imageReview: Armin van Buuren releases vivacious trance anthem 'Turn It Up' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
World renowned DJ and producer Armin van Buuren is back with his new trance anthem "Turn It Up." It was released on March 15 via Armada Music.
This song is destined to be Armin van Buuren's next festival banger. Fans that enjoyed "Blah Blah Blah" that the Dutch electronic mega-star released in 2018 will certainly enjoy "Turn It Up."
The song is comprised of colossal drums, upbeat vocals, as well as a noteworthy drop and bass. "Turn It Up" is available on iTunes and on Amazon.
The Verdict
Overall, Armin van Buuren proves once again that he is the king of trance, and he is still at the top of his game. He can get any party started at any nightclub or electronic music festival in any part of the world.
"Turn It Up" showcases his ability to keep things fresh; moreover, he gives his dedicated fans exactly what they want: a trance anthem that they can blast on their speakers. This song garners two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about Armin van Buuren and his new music, check out his official website.
