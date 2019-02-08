Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Music On February 8, global pop star Ariana Grande released her highly-anticipated new album, "thank u, next." Digital Journal has the scoop. Other noteworthy songs that stand out by a mile include "fake smile," "make up" and the atmospheric "ghostin." After the stunning " thank, u next is available on The Verdict Overall, Ariana Grande showcases her tremendous growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter on her latest studio offering thank u, next. Her new sound is more sophisticated and refreshing; moreover, it is a must for all fans of pop music. This collection is a musical gem, and it garners an A rating. To learn more about Ariana Grande and her new album, check out her The album opens with "imagine," and it immediately breaks into "needy" and "NASA," which features her crystalline and sultry vocals. She continues to maintain great control over her voice and her range.Other noteworthy songs that stand out by a mile include "fake smile," "make up" and the atmospheric "ghostin."After the stunning " 7 rings " and the inspirational title track " thank u, next ," the eclectic CD closes with "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored," for which she released a solid new music video for the song, that instantly went viral, and rightfully so.thank, u next is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Ariana Grande showcases her tremendous growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter on her latest studio offering thank u, next. Her new sound is more sophisticated and refreshing; moreover, it is a must for all fans of pop music. This collection is a musical gem, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Ariana Grande and her new album, check out her official website More about Ariana Grande, Studio, Album, Pop Ariana Grande Studio Album Pop