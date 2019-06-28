Special By By Markos Papadatos 15 mins ago in Music New York - On June 26, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne headlined the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City, for a good turnout. Equally impressive was "The Pretender" and "Enough of the Night." Browne's storytelling ability was evident throughout the night. "Tender is the Night" was indeed glorious, and the song that was the highlight performance of the night was his stirring rendition of "A Human Touch," which was very important and relevant to the times that we are living in today. The latter tune was filled with raw emotions. The only thing missing from his set was "Poor Poor Pitiful Me," however he did pay tribute to the musical legacy of Warren Zevon with "Mohammed's Radio," where he was joined by the ever-talented Lucius. After "In the Shape of a Heart," Lucius returned on stage to perform four closing songs with him: "Running on Empty," "Dusty Trails," the Steve Earle classic "City of Immigrants" and "I Am a Patriot," all of which were controlled and remarkable in their own right. The Verdict Overall, Jackson Browne was superb at the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City. The Big Apple audience knew that they were in the presence of a living rock and roll legend. Whoever has yet to see Browne showcased tremendous stage presence and charisma. He kicked off his set with "I'm Alive," where he was able to lure his audience in from the opening verse. He went on to pay a moving homage to the Eagles with "Take It Easy," which was sheer bliss.Equally impressive was "The Pretender" and "Enough of the Night." Browne's storytelling ability was evident throughout the night. "Tender is the Night" was indeed glorious, and the song that was the highlight performance of the night was his stirring rendition of "A Human Touch," which was very important and relevant to the times that we are living in today. The latter tune was filled with raw emotions.The only thing missing from his set was "Poor Poor Pitiful Me," however he did pay tribute to the musical legacy of Warren Zevon with "Mohammed's Radio," where he was joined by the ever-talented Lucius.After "In the Shape of a Heart," Lucius returned on stage to perform four closing songs with him: "Running on Empty," "Dusty Trails," the Steve Earle classic "City of Immigrants" and "I Am a Patriot," all of which were controlled and remarkable in their own right.Overall, Jackson Browne was superb at the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City. The Big Apple audience knew that they were in the presence of a living rock and roll legend. Whoever has yet to see Jackson Browne in concert is truly missing out. His live set at the Beacon Theatre garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about Jackson browne, beacon theatre, New york, Rock and Roll Jackson browne beacon theatre New york Rock and Roll