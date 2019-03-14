Special By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Music Iconic singer-songwriter Albert Hammond has released his new single "Hey St. Patrick," just in time for St. Patrick's Day. Throughout his illustrious career in the music business, Hammond has been the recipient of Ivor Novello and Emmy awards. He has also secured Grammy, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for co-writing the chart-topping single "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now." In 2000, Hammond was made an Order of the British Empire (OBE), and in 2008, he was inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame. His song has been recorded by such diverse artists as Whitney Houston, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Ace of Base, Julio Iglesias, and The Hollies, among countless others. "Hey St. Patrick" is available on On Monday, June 3, 2019, Hammond will be performing live at Sony Hall in New York City, as part of his 2019 U.S. Tour. To learn more about Albert Hammond and his music, check out his His new single "Hey St. Patrick" is infectious and a great deal of fun. It is cheerful and it will make the audience stomp their feet to its addicting melody. This song first originated back in 2004, and he revisited it last year. This song has a retro vibe to it, and it ought to become everybody's ode for this year's St. Patrick's Day holiday. Hammond proves that he only gets better with age and wisdom.Throughout his illustrious career in the music business, Hammond has been the recipient of Ivor Novello and Emmy awards. He has also secured Grammy, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for co-writing the chart-topping single "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now."In 2000, Hammond was made an Order of the British Empire (OBE), and in 2008, he was inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame.His song has been recorded by such diverse artists as Whitney Houston, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Ace of Base, Julio Iglesias, and The Hollies, among countless others."Hey St. Patrick" is available on iTunes and on Spotify . It is worth more than just a passing glance, especially since it is easy to sing along to. "Hey St. Patrick" garners an A rating.On Monday, June 3, 2019, Hammond will be performing live at Sony Hall in New York City, as part of his 2019 U.S. Tour.To learn more about Albert Hammond and his music, check out his official website More about Albert Hammond, St Patrick's Day, Single, hey st patrick, Singersongwriter Albert Hammond St Patrick s Day Single hey st patrick Singersongwriter