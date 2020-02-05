Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Adam Davenport charms on refreshing 'Like Me' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On January 24, rising electronic sensation Adam Davenport released his charming single "Like Me." Digital Journal has the scoop.
His song "Like Me" reached the Top 20 on the Beatport charts, and rightfully so. It is mid-tempo featuring soothing vocals, and it is catchy from a sonic standpoint. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance, and "Like Me" garners two thumbs up. There is something in it for everybody. Well done.
Hopefully, this is a harbinger for more great music to come for Davenport in the future.
Three versions of "Like Me" by Adam Davenport (the radio edit, instrumental radio version and the original recording) are available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Spotify and Beatport.
For more information on electronic sensation Adam Davenport and his single "Like Me," check out his official homepage and follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Adam Davenport about his single "Like Me," his dream collaboration choices in music, and he opened up about being an artist in the digital age.
More about Adam Davenport, like me, Single, Electronic
 
Latest News
Top News
Trump set for Senate acquittal in boost for reelection fight
Review: Adam Lambert and Nile Rodgers release hypnotic single 'Roses' Special
YouTube toughens up stance on deepfake videos Special
One-week ultimatum for Delhi rapists on death row
Far-right backing for regional politician shocks Germany
In Alibaba's hometown, a grim message: 'don't go out'
Far-right upsets German vote for regional premier
Il Volo talks about Radio City show, Barbra Streisand, and fans Special
Thousands of Chinese tourists stranded in Bali after flights suspended
Gates Foundation announces $100 million for coronavirus response