His song "Like Me" reached the Top 20 on the Beatport charts, and rightfully so. It is mid-tempo featuring soothing vocals, and it is catchy from a sonic standpoint. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance, and "Like Me" garners two thumbs up. There is something in it for everybody. Well done.
Hopefully, this is a harbinger for more great music to come for Davenport in the future.
