Rundgren
has helped mold the rock and roll landscape into what it is today. In last year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot, he was the most glaring omission for induction, and that ought to be rectified in this year's forthcoming ceremony. Rundgren is an artist that has embodied rock and roll in his entire musical career.
His classic hits "Hello It’s Me," "Can We Still Be Friends," "Bang the Drum All Day," "I Saw the Light," and "We Gotta Get You a Woman" should have been enough to warrant him an induction.
Aside from being a "jack of all trades," Rundgren is responsible for redefining "the sound of rock and roll thanks to his genre-melding songwriting and production."
As a record producer, he has worked with Meat Loaf, Daryl Hall and John Oates, Patti Smith, New York Dolls, and Badfinger, among countless others. He is also a multi-instrumentalist and continues to tour to this day.
Rock singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren
Gary Hahn
Most recently, Rundgren presented a braille version of his autobiography to the Library of Congress Ceremonial Office
.
Hopefully, when they announce the Class of 2020 inductees early next year, Todd Rundgren's name will be a part of that final shortlist of inductees. He has earned his rightful spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
To learn more about Todd Rundgren
, check out his official website
.
Veteran rock star Todd Rundgren
Eva Rinaldi Photography