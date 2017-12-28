By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music One of this year's biggest omissions for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2018, was the fact that The Zombies failed to earn an induction. In the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame online fan poll vote, they came in 6th place, out of the 19 nominated acts. The music of The Zombies has stood the test of time. They have been praised for their adventurous lyrics, infectious arrangements and their lush melodies. The iconic British rock band has also managed to has fuse jazz and classical piano with psychedelic elements, which resulted in many popular and catchy tunes. They secured smash singles in America and the United Kingdom in the 60's, which included hits as "She's Not There," "Tell Her No" and "Time of the Season"; moreover, their album, Odessey and Oracle, is regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time, according to Rolling Stone Magazine. To learn more about The Zombies, check out their Read More: Digital Journal had the great fortune to speak with The Zombies' lead singer The Zombies have been nominated three times for this prestigious honor (for the Class of 2013, 2016 and 2018 respectively), and they have been eligible since 1989.In the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame online fan poll vote, they came in 6th place, out of the 19 nominated acts. The music of The Zombies has stood the test of time. They have been praised for their adventurous lyrics, infectious arrangements and their lush melodies.The iconic British rock band has also managed to has fuse jazz and classical piano with psychedelic elements, which resulted in many popular and catchy tunes. They secured smash singles in America and the United Kingdom in the 60's, which included hits as "She's Not There," "Tell Her No" and "Time of the Season"; moreover, their album, Odessey and Oracle, is regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time, according to Rolling Stone Magazine.To learn more about The Zombies, check out their official website : Digital Journal had the great fortune to speak with The Zombies' lead singer Colin Blunstone and bassist Chris White This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about the zombies, Rock and roll hall of fame, British, Rock, Group More news from the zombies Rock and roll hall o... British Rock Group Band