Op-Ed: Tanya Tucker should sweep the Grammy Awards, her time has come

Country queen Tanya Tucker scored four Grammy nominations, the most among the country artists. She should win big at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

One of the most surprising facts about Tanya Tucker is that she has never won a Grammy Award, despite being in the music business for over 48 years (her first nomination for "Delta Dawn" was back in 1973 for "Best Female Country Vocal Performance").

Her While I'm Livin' album, produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, which was described as "stunning," and rightfully so. It also reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts. It received a nomination for "Best Country Album."

"Bring My Flowers Now" is a well-crafted and polished traditional country ballad that is in the running for "Best Country Solo Performance," "Best Country Song" and in the coveted "Song of the Year" category. Tucker co-wrote the song with Brandi Carlile and "The Twins" Tim and Phil Hanseroth. If there is any justice, it ought to win all her Grammy-nominated categories. Tucker proves that she is one true song stylist, and she allows his rich, raspy vocals to shine on this piano-laden ballad.

Overall, the time has come for Tanya Tucker to finally win her Grammy nominations, an honor that is very long overdue. Her Grammy-losing streak should come to an end, and 2020 ought to be a big year for veteran country sensation Tanya Tucker. She is a woman that also deserves to be in the Country Music Hall of Fame.