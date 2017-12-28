New York
The iconic southern rock group Marshall Tucker Band put on the best southern rock concert of 2017. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Their December 16th holiday show at the B.B. King Blues Club in New York City was sheer bliss. The passion for the craft is still evident 45 years after they made their touring debut in 1972. Original lead singer and front-man Doug Gray is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience.
Doug Gray of The Marshall Tucker Band
Absolute Publicity
The classics hits of The Marshall Tucker Band such as "Fire on the Mountain," "Can't You See," "Heard It In a Love Song" and "Blue Ridge Mountain Sky," among many others, will certainly stand the test of time.