article imageOp-Ed: Marshall Tucker Band puts on the best southern rock show of 2017

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     10 hours ago in Music
New York - The iconic southern rock group Marshall Tucker Band put on the best southern rock concert of 2017. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Their December 16th holiday show at the B.B. King Blues Club in New York City was sheer bliss. The passion for the craft is still evident 45 years after they made their touring debut in 1972. Original lead singer and front-man Doug Gray is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience.
Doug Gray of The Marshall Tucker Band
Doug Gray of The Marshall Tucker Band
Absolute Publicity
The classics hits of The Marshall Tucker Band such as "Fire on the Mountain," "Can't You See," "Heard It In a Love Song" and "Blue Ridge Mountain Sky," among many others, will certainly stand the test of time.
Doug Gray from Marshall Tucker Band
Doug Gray from Marshall Tucker Band
Gary Hahn Photography
Next year, The Marshall Tucker Band is already set for their "Juke Jammin" tour, where they will continue giving their audiences what their want: pure and uplifting southern rock music. Meaningful songs that resonate with people of all generations.
For more information on The Marshall Tucker Band, and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their official homepage.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
