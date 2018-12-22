The Lisa Polizzi Band has a major reason to be proud. They are Digital Journal's selection for the 2018 Long Island "Cover Band of the Year."

The group is fronted by the powerhouse pipes of Long Island songstress, Lisa Polizzi. This year, Polizzi was named "Female Rising Star" at the 2018 Josie Music Awards, and rightfully so. This honor was well-deserved and based on merit. Polizzi's vocal range is quite wide, which spans from three to five octaves, and they cover songs by artists (such as Janis Joplin, The Eurythmics, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, The Cranberries, Whitney Houston, Adele, and Led Zeppelin, among countless others) in many genres of music, thus proving her versatility as a recording artist. This year, Lisa Polizzi and her band were nominated for the following "Best of Long Island" categories: "Best Cover Band," "Best Band (Noncover)" and "Best Singer from Long Island." To learn more about the Lisa Polizzi Band, check out their official Facebook page and website

