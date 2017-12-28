Op-Ed: Greta Van Fleet is the 'One to Watch' in 2018

By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Music Rock group Greta Van Fleet is the "One to Watch" in 2018. They are the future of rock music. Digital Journal has the scoop. Also, seeing Greta Van Fleet in a live setting is absolutely incredible, where they even sound better than the CD. In New York City, they performed two back-to-back shows at the The band members of Greta Van Fleet truly have an old soul, and they are the modern-day equivalent of Led Zeppelin, which ought to be taken as a compliment. Vocally, Josh Kiszka is a true force to be reckoned with; moreover, he is able to transport the listener back in time to a different musical era. Greta Van Fleet is made up of four rockers, brothers Josh (lead vocals), Jake (guitar) and Sam (bass and keys) Kiszka, as well as their best friend Danny Wagner on drums. The band's From The Fires double EP is available on For more information on rock group Greta Van Fleet, check out their Their From The Fires double EP garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so. All of the songs on that collection were extremely well-crafted, which made it hard to select a personal favorite recording.Also, seeing Greta Van Fleet in a live setting is absolutely incredible, where they even sound better than the CD. In New York City, they performed two back-to-back shows at the Bowery Ballroom , where they commanded the stage both nights.The band members of Greta Van Fleet truly have an old soul, and they are the modern-day equivalent of Led Zeppelin, which ought to be taken as a compliment. Vocally, Josh Kiszka is a true force to be reckoned with; moreover, he is able to transport the listener back in time to a different musical era.Greta Van Fleet is made up of four rockers, brothers Josh (lead vocals), Jake (guitar) and Sam (bass and keys) Kiszka, as well as their best friend Danny Wagner on drums.The band's From The Fires double EP is available on iTunes For more information on rock group Greta Van Fleet, check out their official website This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Greta van Fleet, Rock, Led Zeppelin, Band, Group Greta van Fleet Rock Led Zeppelin Band Group