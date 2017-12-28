Op-Ed: Greta Van Fleet is the 'One to Watch' in 2018

Their From The Fires
double EP garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal
, and rightfully so. All of the songs on that collection were extremely well-crafted, which made it hard to select a personal favorite recording.
Also, seeing Greta Van Fleet in a live setting is absolutely incredible, where they even sound better than the CD. In New York City, they performed two back-to-back shows at the Bowery Ballroom
, where they commanded the stage both nights.
The band members of Greta Van Fleet truly have an old soul, and they are the modern-day equivalent of Led Zeppelin, which ought to be taken as a compliment. Vocally, Josh Kiszka is a true force to be reckoned with; moreover, he is able to transport the listener back in time to a different musical era.
Greta Van Fleet is made up of four rockers, brothers Josh (lead vocals), Jake (guitar) and Sam (bass and keys) Kiszka, as well as their best friend Danny Wagner on drums.
The band's From The Fires
double EP is available on iTunes
.
