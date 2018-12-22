Email
article imageOp-Ed: Emi Pellegrino — Long Island's 2018 'Woman of the Year' in music

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Long Island songstress Emi Pellegrino is this journalist's selection for Long Island's "Woman of the Year" honor in music.
Pellegrino is able to excel equally with her cover songs, as well as with her own original music such as "This Time." She consistently proves that there are no limits to her vocal prowess, and that her musical style is quite versatile.
This year, Pellegrino was nominated once again for "Best Singer from Long Island" in the 2019 "Best of Long Island" competition.
Below is Emi Pellegrino's haunting yet powerful acoustic version of "Praying" by Kesha:
Earlier this month, Pellegrino covered "The Season's Upon Us" by Dropkick Murphys, featuring her harking voice.
For more information on Long Island singer-songwriter Emi Pellegrino, check out her official Facebook page, and follow her on Twitter.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
