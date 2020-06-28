Op-Ed: Brayden Dunbar is the 'One to Watch in Music' in 2020

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Australian musical artist and Instagram star Brayden Dunbar is the "One to Watch in Music" in 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop. "Better Alone" is liberating, lighthearted and exactly the song we need in these trying times that the world is going through during the COVID-19 pandemic. Music fans and listeners that may have missed his song "Faded Love" from two summers ago, may check out the video below on his YouTube channel. It is worth more than just a passing glance. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Aside from his music, his workout regimen and fitness/training routine is an inspiration to us all. For all of these reasons and more, Brayden Dunbar deserves to become the next big Australian star in the contemporary pop scene. To learn more about Aussie music artist, model, and Instagram sensation Brayden Dunbar, follow him on His latest single, the midtempo, and upbeat "Better Alone" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here . It garnered a rave review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so."Better Alone" is liberating, lighthearted and exactly the song we need in these trying times that the world is going through during the COVID-19 pandemic.Music fans and listeners that may have missed his song "Faded Love" from two summers ago, may check out the video below on his YouTube channel. It is worth more than just a passing glance.Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brayden Dunbar earlier this month about his song "Better Alone," being an artist in the digital age, and staying in top-notch physical shape.Aside from his music, his workout regimen and fitness/training routine is an inspiration to us all. For all of these reasons and more, Brayden Dunbar deserves to become the next big Australian star in the contemporary pop scene.To learn more about Aussie music artist, model, and Instagram sensation Brayden Dunbar, follow him on Instagram This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Brayden Dunbar, Australian, Music, Artist, instagram More news from Brayden Dunbar Australian Music Artist instagram