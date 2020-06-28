Op-Ed: Brayden Dunbar is the 'One to Watch in Music' in 2020

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Brayden Dunbar is the 'One to Watch in Music' in 2020

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Australian musical artist and Instagram star Brayden Dunbar is the "One to Watch in Music" in 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop.
His latest single, the midtempo, and upbeat "Better Alone" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here. It garnered a rave review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
"Better Alone" is liberating, lighthearted and exactly the song we need in these trying times that the world is going through during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Music fans and listeners that may have missed his song "Faded Love" from two summers ago, may check out the video below on his YouTube channel. It is worth more than just a passing glance.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brayden Dunbar earlier this month about his song "Better Alone," being an artist in the digital age, and staying in top-notch physical shape.
Aside from his music, his workout regimen and fitness/training routine is an inspiration to us all. For all of these reasons and more, Brayden Dunbar deserves to become the next big Australian star in the contemporary pop scene.
To learn more about Aussie music artist, model, and Instagram sensation Brayden Dunbar, follow him on Instagram.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Brayden Dunbar, Australian, Music, Artist, instagram
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump plans Afghanistan withdrawal of another 4,000 troops
Op-Ed: Aphantasia — When the mind’s eye can’t see, things get grim
Trump tweets — then deletes — video of fan yelling 'white power'
Starbucks pauses social media ads as it targets 'hate speech'
Op-Ed: Trump — We are seeing a true autocrat or dictator in action
Canadian detainee's wife 'disappointed' Trudeau rules out swap with China
Op-Ed: Brayden Dunbar is the 'One to Watch in Music' in 2020
Diego Tinoco is celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month
Can a toilet promote coronavirus transmission?
Looking deep into the 'blue leaks' data leak revelation Special