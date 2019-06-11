Email
Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot to play Long Island FunFest

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     50 mins ago in Music
Brentwood - On June 15, Mike DelGuidice and the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot will be performing at Long Island FunFest in Brentwood.
FunFest is located at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood on Long Island. Big Shot will be taking the stage at 8 p.m.
Aside from DelGuidice on lead vocals and piano, Big Shot is made up of Tommy Byrnes on lead guitar, John Scarpulla on saxophone, Chuck Burgi on drums, Nick Dimichino on bass and Carmine Giglio on the keyboard.
Most recently, DelGuidice released his brand new music video for "Mona Lisa" starring actor and comedian Kevin James (Kevin Can Wait).
"Mona Lisa" by Mike DelGuidice is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about Long Island FunFest, check out its official homepage and its Facebook page.
For more information on Big Shot, visit their official website and Facebook page.
More about Mike DelGuidice, Big Shot, Long island, funfest
 
