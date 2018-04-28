By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country music queen Martina McBride has launched a new meal-planning app called "Menu'd." Digital Journal has the scoop. "I've been working on Menu'd. I'm happy to finally be able to launch it," she posted in an With this app, a family can save time, stress and money, especially with regard to planning dinner. "Menu'd" includes recipes that To learn more about Martina McBride's "Menu'd" app, The award-winning country songstress shared that she has waited a long time to do an app, especially since she wanted to find something that she was very passionate about: cooking. It is safe to say that she has found her passion with "Menu'd.""I've been working on Menu'd. I'm happy to finally be able to launch it," she posted in an Instagram post , prior to noting that they are doing cool things that will make one's life easier.With this app, a family can save time, stress and money, especially with regard to planning dinner. "Menu'd" includes recipes that McBride has made for her own family (her husband John and their three daughters), which include healthy meals, and even vegetarian dishes. Once a recipe is selected, the app automatically creates a grocery shopping list. McBride is offering 60 new meals every month that are tasty and cost effective. These include recipes that she cooks in her home kitchen. She is also helping people meal plan better by offering suggestions on how to prepare meals ahead of time.To learn more about Martina McBride's "Menu'd" app, click here More about Martina McBride, App, mealplanning, menu'd Martina McBride App mealplanning menu d