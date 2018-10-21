Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMartin Garrix named 'Best DJ in the World' for 3rd time by DJ Mag

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
World renowned DJ and producer Martin Garrix has another reason to celebrate. He topped the DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll for the third consecutive year.
Martin Carvell, the managing director of DJ Mag, honored Garrix with the trophy at a ceremony that was held at the Amsterdam Arena during the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE).
As Digital Journal reported, Garrix opened Amsterdam Dance Event pop-up store at X Bank.
On September 1, Garrix headlined the main stage of Electric Zoo in Randall's Island in New York, as part of the electronic festival's 10th anniversary.
Most recently, Garrix, 22, released his new book, LIFE = CRAZY.
In February of 2015, Digital Journal had the opportunity to chat with Martin Garrix. In that interview, he shared his definition of success with Digital Journal. "Success means every positive thing that you have reached after working hard for it, both personal as professional," Garrix said.
To learn more about the world's top DJ and producer Martin Garrix, check out his official website.
More about Martin Garrix, DJ, dj magazine, Producer
 
Latest News
Top News
A congestion free future will require blockchain
Trump accuses Saudi of 'lies' over Khashoggi killing
Two rhinos die in Chad after being relocated from S.Africa
Salmonella outbreak hits Washington and five provinces in Canada
Alzheimer’s can be treated with antidepressants
Trump accuses Saudis of 'lies' over Khashoggi killing
NASA to use nanosatellites to track storms
Review: Fitzsimon and Brogan release refreshing single and lyric video Special
LiDAR start up receives $45 million in funding
Brexit transition must be short or allow 'route out': London