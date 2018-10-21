Martin Carvell, the managing director of DJ Mag, honored Garrix
with the trophy at a ceremony that was held at the Amsterdam Arena during the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE).
As Digital Journal reported
, Garrix opened Amsterdam Dance Event pop-up store at X Bank.
On September 1, Garrix
headlined the main stage of Electric Zoo
in Randall's Island in New York, as part of the electronic festival's 10th anniversary.
Most recently, Garrix
, 22, released his new book, LIFE = CRAZY
.
In February of 2015, Digital Journal
had the opportunity to chat with Martin Garrix. In that interview, he shared his definition of success with Digital Journal. "Success means every positive thing that you have reached after working hard for it, both personal as professional," Garrix said.
To learn more about the world's top DJ and producer Martin Garrix
, check out his official website
.