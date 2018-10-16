Long Island songstress Lisa Polizzi and her band have been nominated for several "Best of Long Island" awards for the 2019 competition.
Fresh off her win of the 2018 Josie Music Award for "Female Rising Star," which took place in Nashville, Tennessee, Lisa Polizzi finds herself in the running of multiple "Best of Long Island" nominations in the Arts and Entertainment category.
Polizzi is up for "Best Cover Band," as well as for "Best Band-Noncover" and "Best Singer from Long Island." Speaking of "Best Singer from Long Island," Polizzi was one of the three winners of that particular award in 2014 when they used to have three winners for each category.
On August 24, Digital Journal reviewed Lisa Polizzi and her three-piece band at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. Polizzi's vocal range spans anywhere from three to five octaves and her covers songs in multiple genres of music.
