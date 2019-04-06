"Rumble," the signature guitar instrumental of rock and roll legend Link Wray, has turned 61 years old. The song continues to be relevant and important to this day.
In February of 2019, "Rumble" was honored by the Grammy Hall of Fame, and rightfully so. Link Wray paved the way for many guitarists and rockers that followed. Countless iconic musicians, including Jimmy Page (who praised the song for its "profound attitude") and Iggy Pop, credit Link Wray for inspiring them to pick up a guitar.
On March 31, 2018, "Rumble" celebrated its 60th anniversary at Generation Records in New York City.
This song by Link Wray holds the distinction as the sole guitar instrumental that was banned from the radio at the time for fear that it would incite teenage violence. Six decades later it is celebrated in the Big Apple and has been featured in countless movie soundtracks.
In April of 2018, the song was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in its inaugural singles category.
