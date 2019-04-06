Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLink Wray's guitar instrumental 'Rumble' turns 61 years old

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
"Rumble," the signature guitar instrumental of rock and roll legend Link Wray, has turned 61 years old. The song continues to be relevant and important to this day.
In February of 2019, "Rumble" was honored by the Grammy Hall of Fame, and rightfully so. Link Wray paved the way for many guitarists and rockers that followed. Countless iconic musicians, including Jimmy Page (who praised the song for its "profound attitude") and Iggy Pop, credit Link Wray for inspiring them to pick up a guitar.
On March 31, 2018, "Rumble" celebrated its 60th anniversary at Generation Records in New York City.
This song by Link Wray holds the distinction as the sole guitar instrumental that was banned from the radio at the time for fear that it would incite teenage violence. Six decades later it is celebrated in the Big Apple and has been featured in countless movie soundtracks.
In April of 2018, the song was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in its inaugural singles category.
For more information on Link Wray and his musical legacy, check out his Facebook page.
More about Link Wray, Rumble, Guitar, Instrumental
 
Latest News
Top News
Laura Wright to host 'General Hospital' fan event in Melville
Libyan strongman's forces say targeted by air strike
Imaginary Cities: How the digital age changes perceptions Special
U.S. plans to launch a nationwide EV supply chain strategy
Haftar's forces defy calls for Libya calm, press Tripoli offensive
UK issues passports without 'European Union' on cover
25 Local governments sue California over pot home delivery rule
Review: Jonas Brothers release refreshing 'Cool' single and music video Special
2.7 million people in America still get Netflix DVDs in the mail
Netanyahu pledges to annex West Bank settlements after vote