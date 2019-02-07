Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer Lauren Duski (of "The Voice" fame, where she was mentored by Blake Shelton on Team Blake) chatted with Digital Journal about her forthcoming "Midwestern Girl" EP, which features her song "Costume Party." "This year, I am hoping to release as much music as I possibly can," she said. "I focused on the writing and the recording last year. I am still an independent artist and I am taking it one day at a time." Regarding her dream male duet choices, Duski listed her coach on The Voice Blake Shelton, as well as Keith Urban and Elton John. "I would start with those three. I would be a very happy girl if any of these three happen," she said. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, Duski said, "Being an independent artist, technology makes it easier for me to release new music, from a financial standpoint. Technology makes music more accessible to everyone." Duski noted that she uses technology all the time, especially when she is working in her home studio and she records song ideas as Voice Memos on my her cell phone. As an artist, she also uses social media to stay connected with her fans. "I am thankful for all the types of technologies we have now in 2019," she said. She is grateful for the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "I think it's incredible. The songwriters are the heart of our industry, especially in country music. It has been a long time coming, and I am thankful we all fought for that," she said. Duski defined the word success as "living her purpose without compromising who she is." For her fans and listeners, Duski concluded about her EP, "Thank you for being patient. I am so proud to share these songs with them and give them more insight into my life." "Costume Party" and "Heart Hurt Good" are available on To learn more about singing sensation Lauren Duski and her music, check out her On the song selection process for her debut EP, Duski said, "Over the last year and a half, I have been writing nonstop. I wanted this EP to represent what my life has looked like. I wanted to make sure that the songs I picked were as honest as 'Costume Party'. I am really excited since this EP represents all parts of my life: a lot of change and a lot of self-discovery. Finally, being in peace with who I am. These songs are a blueprint of my life.""This year, I am hoping to release as much music as I possibly can," she said. "I focused on the writing and the recording last year. I am still an independent artist and I am taking it one day at a time."Regarding her dream male duet choices, Duski listed her coach on The Voice Blake Shelton, as well as Keith Urban and Elton John. "I would start with those three. I would be a very happy girl if any of these three happen," she said.On the impact of technology on the music industry, Duski said, "Being an independent artist, technology makes it easier for me to release new music, from a financial standpoint. Technology makes music more accessible to everyone."Duski noted that she uses technology all the time, especially when she is working in her home studio and she records song ideas as Voice Memos on my her cell phone. As an artist, she also uses social media to stay connected with her fans. "I am thankful for all the types of technologies we have now in 2019," she said.She is grateful for the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "I think it's incredible. The songwriters are the heart of our industry, especially in country music. It has been a long time coming, and I am thankful we all fought for that," she said.Duski defined the word success as "living her purpose without compromising who she is."For her fans and listeners, Duski concluded about her EP, "Thank you for being patient. I am so proud to share these songs with them and give them more insight into my life.""Costume Party" and "Heart Hurt Good" are available on iTunes , and on Spotify To learn more about singing sensation Lauren Duski and her music, check out her Facebook page More about Lauren Duski, the voice, midwestern girl, Ep, blake shelton Lauren Duski the voice midwestern girl Ep blake shelton