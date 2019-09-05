Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Music Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth chatted with Digital Journal about her upcoming album "For the Girls," which will be released on September 27. She also spoke about being an artist in the digital age of entertainment. "With this album, I was able to pay tribute to Barbra Streisand, Doris Day, Lesley Gore, and Eva Cassidy. This album is literally 'for the girls', and for the men too, but I wanted to pay tribute to the ladies that I admire," she said. This musical effort features collections with such esteemed female artists as Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson, and Reba McEntire. Chenoweth has always regarded Dolly Parton as the "queen" and to have her on this album was a dream come true. "I did the ugly cry when she said 'yes.' Once I got over it, I calmed down and I was so happy," she said. "I did the song with Dolly," she added, implying "I Will Always Love You." "Dolly is such an awesome artist. She is still the queen and I still bow to her," she said. One of the songs from the new album that she really gravitates to is "Desperado." She was drawn to Linda Ronstadt's version of the classic tune. "Women can be loners and we can be on our own. That is probably my favorite. I love the way it sounds and the meaning of it," she said. This past December, Chenoweth performed with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra in their annual Christmas concert. The concert will air on PBS and BYUtv in December of 2019. Chenoweth will be starring in the upcoming holiday film A Christmas Love Story, which is slated to debut on The Tony award-winning actress will also co-star in the romantic comedy feature Holidate, which will premiere on Netflix in 2020. She listed Johnny Mathis as her dream male duet choice, and she complimented country crooner Vince Gill. "At the top of my list is Johnny Mathis since I grew up listening to him. I love his style of music and would love to do a whole record with him. I'm just putting it out in the universe," she said. "Also, if Vince Gill would say 'yes' to me I would do a duet with him tomorrow. Vince still sounds incredible." Digital age of entertainment On being an artist in this digital age, Chenoweth said, "I remember when flat TVs came out and now I'm watching things that animate myself in text messages. It's cool. I like social media. I want to remind my fans that while the digital age is amazing, we need to stay in the moment. I love being an artist during this time." Chenoweth acknowledged that she loves the resurgence of vinyl and definitely wants to do some surprises in the vinyl department with her new album. "It makes me very happy that kids these days are excited about vinyl and they think it's cool," she said. Right now, I feel inspired," she said. For young and aspiring entertainers, she said, "If you see yourself doing something else and being happy, please do that. If you don't, then go for it." Chenoweth concluded by furnishing her definition of success as "happiness."