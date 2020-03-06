Killer Queen adds second Queen tribute concert at The Paramount

Huntington
-
The acclaimed British cover group Killer Queen has added an extra Queen tribute show at The Paramount in Huntington this summer.
As Digital Journal reported, they will perform on Saturday, July 11, and now they will also play on Tuesday, July 14, at The Paramount, due to overwhelming demand.
For more information on this upcoming rock show, check out The Paramount's official website.
Killer Queen is fronted by Patrick Myers, who portrays lead vocalist Freddie Mercury in the premier tribute group.
This rock concert is a must for all fans of the classic rock group Queen since it will afford them the opportunity to hear all of their favorite songs from their illustrious catalog. In December of 2019, Digital Journal proclaimed Killer Queen as the "best live tribute show of 2019," and rightfully so.
To learn more about Killer Queen and their 2020 tour dates, check out their official website.