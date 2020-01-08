By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Pop superstar Justin Bieber announced today on his social networks that he has been battling Lyme disease and chronic mono. He will be explaining all of these trials and tribulations in a docu-series that he will be releasing on YouTube in the near future. Bieber shared that his fans and followers can learn about the things that he has been battling and overcoming. He acknowledged that it has been a rough couple of years but he is getting the right treatment that will help treat this "incurable disease." He stated that he will be back and better than ever. Earlier this month, Bieber released his new single "Yummy," which earned a favorable review from In an elaborate post on his Instagram page , he fights back at his trolls and naysayers that kept saying that he "looks like s**t" and that he is on "meth." "I have been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, which is an infection that is caused by bacteria commonly carried in ticks. "Not only that, but I had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," he disclosed.He will be explaining all of these trials and tribulations in a docu-series that he will be releasing on YouTube in the near future. Bieber shared that his fans and followers can learn about the things that he has been battling and overcoming. He acknowledged that it has been a rough couple of years but he is getting the right treatment that will help treat this "incurable disease." He stated that he will be back and better than ever.Earlier this month, Bieber released his new single "Yummy," which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal . It is available on Apple Music and on Spotify More about Justin Bieber, Lyme disease, Pop, YouTube, Health Justin Bieber Lyme disease Pop YouTube Health