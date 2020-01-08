Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJustin Bieber shares details about Lyme disease battle, health

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Pop superstar Justin Bieber announced today on his social networks that he has been battling Lyme disease and chronic mono.
In an elaborate post on his Instagram page, he fights back at his trolls and naysayers that kept saying that he "looks like s**t" and that he is on "meth." "I have been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, which is an infection that is caused by bacteria commonly carried in ticks. "Not only that, but I had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," he disclosed.
He will be explaining all of these trials and tribulations in a docu-series that he will be releasing on YouTube in the near future. Bieber shared that his fans and followers can learn about the things that he has been battling and overcoming. He acknowledged that it has been a rough couple of years but he is getting the right treatment that will help treat this "incurable disease." He stated that he will be back and better than ever.
Earlier this month, Bieber released his new single "Yummy," which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. It is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
More about Justin Bieber, Lyme disease, Pop, YouTube, Health
 
Latest News
Top News
Flowers, candles for doomed Ukrainian flight crew
Lebanon prosecutor summons Ghosn: state media
Op-Ed: Australia is now the 'Poster Child' for the climate crisis
Trump viewed negatively around the world: Pew survey
Germany warns of 'second Syria' as EU hosts Libya PM
Jonathan Jackson talks new Enation album, music, General Hospital Special
Review: Liesl Obrecht gives Nikolas Cassadine a taste of his own medicine Special
Human Nature to provide aid to Australia Bushfires relief efforts
Expect digital transformation projects to take longer
Review: Cynthia Watros delivers powerful scenes in 'General Hospital' Special