On Wednesday, December 4, acclaimed country star Joe Nichols will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.
Throughout his respected career in the country music business, Nichols has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, and he has won a Country Music Association Award (CMA) for "New Artist of the Year" and he is the recipient of the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award for "Top New Male Vocalist."
Nichols reached the top of the Billboard Country charts with such smash singles as "Brokenheartsville," "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off," "Gimmie That Girl," "Sunny and 75" and "Yeah."
