article imageJoe Nichols to perform at The Paramount on Long Island

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Huntington - On Wednesday, December 4, acclaimed country star Joe Nichols will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.
To learn more about Joe Nichols and his upcoming concert at The Paramount in Huntington, check out the venue's official homepage.
Throughout his respected career in the country music business, Nichols has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, and he has won a Country Music Association Award (CMA) for "New Artist of the Year" and he is the recipient of the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award for "Top New Male Vocalist."
Nichols reached the top of the Billboard Country charts with such smash singles as "Brokenheartsville," "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off," "Gimmie That Girl," "Sunny and 75" and "Yeah."
For more information on Joe Nichols and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Joe Nichols' Never Gets Old album earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
More about Joe Nichols, Country, the paramount, Long island
 
