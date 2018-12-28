Special By By Markos Papadatos 26 mins ago in Music New York - Electronic music star Jeffrey Sutorius, formerly of Dash Berlin, chatted with Digital Journal about his show at Lavo in New York and his plans for 2019. He also spoke about the impact of technology on the electronic music scene. Sutorius ranks No. 52 on the 2018 He acknowledged that things have been difficult for him ever since the split with Dash Berlin, however, the fans keep filling him with positivity. "It sucks, but the fans have been very supportive," he said. "The fans are amazing." Sutorius revealed that he is working on new music for 2019. "I am setting up a new label, and the new music will be released on this label," he hinted. "I am really happy to have that angle again and to start from scratch. I love creating new history." For the Dutch DJ and producer, New Year's Eve at Exchange in Los Angeles, California, has a "special vibe" to it. "I really enjoy it, and it gives me a lot of energy," he said. He listed Bruno Mars, Snow Patrol, and Coldplay as his dream collaboration partners in the music business. "You just never know in the near future," he said. Digital transformation of the electronic music scene On the impact of technology in the electronic music scene, especially with streaming services taking over, he said, "I see the numbers, where everybody was thanking Spotify for the number of plays they had last year. Those were incredible numbers and when you connect that with the technology, I think that's amazing. Technology is spreading electronica music like a virus, and it gets tremendous amounts of plays and I think that's fantastic. Technology, for us, is a part of everyday life." Sutorius continued, "Electronic music is the pop music of these days. Everybody has a laptop and a phone, and it becomes normality. Technology is inspiring and I use it 24/7. It becomes a part of my workflow." To learn more about electronic producer and DJ Jeffrey Sutorius, check out his Earlier this month, Sutorius played at Lavo Nightclub in New York, which he described as "coming home." "I see all the familiar fans and new people coming to the show as well. It was a full house and the atmosphere is amazing," he said. "I tested some new music there, which did really well. That is working perfectly and I am really happy about that."Sutorius ranks No. 52 on the 2018 DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll . "That was incredible. It really shows that my fans stand up for me, and they didn't forget about me," he said. "That was a positive sign for me, where the fans came through."He acknowledged that things have been difficult for him ever since the split with Dash Berlin, however, the fans keep filling him with positivity. "It sucks, but the fans have been very supportive," he said. "The fans are amazing."Sutorius revealed that he is working on new music for 2019. "I am setting up a new label, and the new music will be released on this label," he hinted. "I am really happy to have that angle again and to start from scratch. I love creating new history."For the Dutch DJ and producer, New Year's Eve at Exchange in Los Angeles, California, has a "special vibe" to it. "I really enjoy it, and it gives me a lot of energy," he said.He listed Bruno Mars, Snow Patrol, and Coldplay as his dream collaboration partners in the music business. "You just never know in the near future," he said.On the impact of technology in the electronic music scene, especially with streaming services taking over, he said, "I see the numbers, where everybody was thanking Spotify for the number of plays they had last year. Those were incredible numbers and when you connect that with the technology, I think that's amazing. Technology is spreading electronica music like a virus, and it gets tremendous amounts of plays and I think that's fantastic. Technology, for us, is a part of everyday life."Sutorius continued, "Electronic music is the pop music of these days. Everybody has a laptop and a phone, and it becomes normality. Technology is inspiring and I use it 24/7. It becomes a part of my workflow."To learn more about electronic producer and DJ Jeffrey Sutorius, check out his Facebook page and website More about Jeffrey Sutorius, Dash Berlin, Technology, Electronic, DJ Jeffrey Sutorius Dash Berlin Technology Electronic DJ Producer