By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Iconic French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre will be making his Coachella festival debut on April 13 and 20, 2018. The iconic musician will also embark on a short tour, where he will perform in such cities as Dallas, Vancouver and Seattle. In particular, he will be playing in Houston on April 10, where he last performed back in 1986, where he celebrated the 25th anniversary of NASA. At that show, more than 1.3 million people were in attendance, where Jarre subsequently set a Guinness World Record for largest concert attendance at the time. Speaking of Guinness World Records, he holds four records to his credit (for largest concert attendance), and he has sold over 80 million albums. Jarre is also a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, and he was one of the very first artists in the world to perform electronic music. In April of 2017, Jean-Michel Jarre chatted with To learn more about Jean-Michel Jarre will be returning to the United States in 2018, where he will perform his "Electronica" show. Last year, he performed at the hallowed Radio City Music Hall in New York City.The iconic musician will also embark on a short tour, where he will perform in such cities as Dallas, Vancouver and Seattle. In particular, he will be playing in Houston on April 10, where he last performed back in 1986, where he celebrated the 25th anniversary of NASA. At that show, more than 1.3 million people were in attendance, where Jarre subsequently set a Guinness World Record for largest concert attendance at the time.Speaking of Guinness World Records, he holds four records to his credit (for largest concert attendance), and he has sold over 80 million albums. Jarre is also a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, and he was one of the very first artists in the world to perform electronic music.In April of 2017, Jean-Michel Jarre chatted with Digital Journal about his respected career in electronic music, as well as his Grammy nomination and Radio City Music Hall performance.To learn more about Jean-Michel Jarre and his 2018 North American Tour, check out his official website More about jeanmichel jarre, Coachella, Electronic, Music jeanmichel jarre Coachella Electronic Music