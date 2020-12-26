Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageJay Allen pens moving holiday message to end Alzheimer's, #ENDALZ

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     23 mins ago in Music
Country artist Jay Allen pens a moving message to end Alzheimer's during this holiday season, using the hashtag #ENDALZ.
He expressed that Christmas is a hard time of the year without his mother around, however, he chooses to smile since he knows that she is heaven. "If you are missing a loved one this holiday season, share your story in the comments below," he posted on his social media pages.
Allen's signature song "Blank Stares" raises awareness of the fight against Alzheimer's. It is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported, he celebrated four years of writing the inspirational "Blank Stares," which has moved country fans and listeners on an emotional level.
More about Jay Allen, Alzheimer's, Country, blank stares
 
Latest News
Top News
From bean to bar, Haiti's cocoa wants international recognition
'Fast-food' bar frozen in Pompeii ash gives clues on Roman snacking habits
L.A. County is out of ICU beds and dangerously low on oxygen
With Biden, Britain's Brexiteers lose cheerleader
Is Apple's stance on privacy a change for good or bad? Special
Investigators search home in Nashville bomb probe
Meadow Williams debuts as Silver in the digital series 'The Bay'
Covid-19 pandemic will not be the last: WHO chief
Argentina's Catholics, evangelicals unite against abortion bill
Op-Ed: Trump will allow 12 million people to lose unemployment benefits