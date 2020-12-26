Country artist Jay Allen pens a moving message to end Alzheimer's during this holiday season, using the hashtag #ENDALZ.
He expressed that Christmas is a hard time of the year without his mother around, however, he chooses to smile since he knows that she is heaven. "If you are missing a loved one this holiday season, share your story in the comments below," he posted on his social media pages.
Allen's signature song "Blank Stares" raises awareness of the fight against Alzheimer's. It is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported, he celebrated four years of writing the inspirational "Blank Stares," which has moved country fans and listeners on an emotional level.