Jay Allen celebrates four years writing inspiring 'Blank Stares'

Country artist Jay Allen celebrates four years of writing his powerhouse single "Blank Stares," which has become an anthem for countless people that are facing, fighting, or are simply affected by Alzheimer's.
He penned the song with Jason Nix. "Today, marks the four-year anniversary of writing 'Blank Stares' with my friend Jason Nix," he said via a post on his social media pages.
Allen went on to express that he could have never dreamed of the amount of good this song would do. "From the comments and messages from around the world to the money raised, to the healing experienced by myself, my family, and so many others, thank you. May our fight not end until this disease does... #ENDALZ," he remarked.
The song's heartwarming music video for "Blank Stares" may be seen below. It garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
"Blank Stares" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here.
