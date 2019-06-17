Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHozier extends his 'Wasteland, Baby!' Tour, in support of new CD

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Hozier ("Take Me To Church") announced that he will be extending the fall leg of his "Wasteland, Baby!" Tour.
His additional concerts in the United States are produced by Live Nation, and they will follow his West Coast run, where Hozier will be performing at the hallwoed Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 25 for a sold-out audience.
Hozier, who was born Andrew Hozier-Byrne, will make subsequent stops in Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., and it will wrap up with a five night residency at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City this November.
Prior to his headlining shows in the fall, Hozier will be performing at several North American festivals such as Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Outside Lands, among others.
Digital Journal also review Hozier's cover of "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child, which was recorded at Spotify Studios in New York City.
To learn more about Grammy-nominated artist Hozier and his tour dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Hozier chatted with Digital Journal about his latest album, tour dates and the digital transformation of the music industry.
More about Hozier, Tour, Wasteland, Baby, Take Me to Church
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Josh Groban spectacular at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island Special
30 killed in triple suicide bombing in NE Nigeria
Luke Pell of 'The Bachelorette' to host show at Laugh Boston
The Who to return to Madison Square Garden for headlining show
NASA will test 'green' fuel in Falcon Heavy mission next week
Trump furious at NY Times article on US cyberattacks on Russia
Boeing apologises for 737 MAX crashes as Paris Air Show opens
Op-Ed: New York debates legalizing cannabis, with reservations
Samsung: Time to start scanning your smart TVs for viruses
Exxon and Saudi company betting heavy on plastics with Texas deal