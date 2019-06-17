Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Hozier ("Take Me To Church") announced that he will be extending the fall leg of his "Wasteland, Baby!" Tour.
His additional concerts in the United States are produced by Live Nation, and they will follow his West Coast run, where Hozier will be performing at the hallwoed Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 25 for a sold-out audience.
Hozier, who was born Andrew Hozier-Byrne, will make subsequent stops in Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., and it will wrap up with a five night residency at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City this November.
Prior to his headlining shows in the fall, Hozier will be performing at several North American festivals such as Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Outside Lands, among others.
