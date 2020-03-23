'Hats Off To The 80s & 90s — The Music Continues' set for today

It is hosted by Megan Alexander of Inside Edition and presented by The 615 Hideaway.
As part of a way to keep the music alive, T. Graham Brown
, Bryan White and Wade Hayes ("Hats Off To The 80s & 90"s Tour) have invited some of their closest friends to keep the music rolling during these challenging times as the globe is facing overwhelming concerns over the Coronavirus pandemic.
Country artists such as David Frizzell
, Ronnie McDowell, Lulu Roman
, Tim Rushlow, and Tim Atwood will be joining to stage to entertain fans across the world and helping to keep the fans who are watching spirit alive.
To watch, simply go to any of the aforementioned country artists' Facebook pages, who are participating to see this incredible, once in a lifetime show come to life from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm CST. In addition, it can also be seen on RFD-TV
, The Heartland Network
, Do You Remember
?, CDX Nashville, and Visit Music City's Facebook pages.
The same producers recently organized the "Keep The Music Playing
," Shenandoah & Friends event that featured such artists as Michael Ray, Austin Merrill, Aaron Tippin, T. Graham Brown, and Katie Austin this past week.