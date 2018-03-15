Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter and musician Gregory Darling chatted with Digital Journal about his new album "Madly," and its lead single "My Sleeping Heart." "My Sleeping Heart" is a track on his upcoming breakthrough solo album, Madly, which will be out on April 27 on FOD Records. His band is comprised of Manny Elias (Tears For Fears) on drums, Nigel Harrison (Blondie) on bass, as well as Dani Robinson (Billy Cox Band of Gypsies Experience) on guitar. On March 22, he will be doing a showcase in New York at SIR Rehearsal Studios. "We will be doing a few songs from the new record, Madly, with the actual guys that played on the album, which is going to be great. We are looking forward to that," he said. Darling's future plans are to promote the album for the next year, and more live performances with this band. "That is the ultimate goal, to keep this band intact. It was a good feeling and I want to continue that buzz," he said. For aspiring musicians, he said, "Always work your hardest, diligently every day, and the universe will help you out. Do it for the right reasons and for the music, and not for the fame." Digital transformation of music business Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, Darling said, "Technology is a double-edged sword. There are pros and cons to it. It is great that the undiscovered artists can get their music out there, but now there is so much fierce competition, and it's almost relative in a way to what it was before." Darling continued, "For me, technology is great. We recorded this album with an orchestra in Rome. We can't afford to have 40 virtuoso string players with us on the road, so technology is giving us the opportunity to have that virtually with us where we go. So that's a good example of where technology can take you. Steaming is wonderful, and I bought in. You discover so much incredible music that I would have never discovered before." To learn more about singer-songwriter Gregory Darling, check out his On March 13, Darling partnered with Elmore Magazine, where he premiered his lead single "My Sleeping Heart" and its official video. "That song was a last minute thing. I wrote that song prior to recording the record. A friend of mine was going through rough times, where his wife kicked his out, and I could relate to the situation, and the message behind the situation. The message is don't fall asleep behind the wheel," he said, with a chuckle."My Sleeping Heart" is a track on his upcoming breakthrough solo album, Madly, which will be out on April 27 on FOD Records. His band is comprised of Manny Elias (Tears For Fears) on drums, Nigel Harrison (Blondie) on bass, as well as Dani Robinson (Billy Cox Band of Gypsies Experience) on guitar.On March 22, he will be doing a showcase in New York at SIR Rehearsal Studios. "We will be doing a few songs from the new record, Madly, with the actual guys that played on the album, which is going to be great. We are looking forward to that," he said.Darling's future plans are to promote the album for the next year, and more live performances with this band. "That is the ultimate goal, to keep this band intact. It was a good feeling and I want to continue that buzz," he said.For aspiring musicians, he said, "Always work your hardest, diligently every day, and the universe will help you out. Do it for the right reasons and for the music, and not for the fame."Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, Darling said, "Technology is a double-edged sword. There are pros and cons to it. It is great that the undiscovered artists can get their music out there, but now there is so much fierce competition, and it's almost relative in a way to what it was before."Darling continued, "For me, technology is great. We recorded this album with an orchestra in Rome. We can't afford to have 40 virtuoso string players with us on the road, so technology is giving us the opportunity to have that virtually with us where we go. So that's a good example of where technology can take you. Steaming is wonderful, and I bought in. You discover so much incredible music that I would have never discovered before."To learn more about singer-songwriter Gregory Darling, check out his Facebook page More about Gregory Darling, My Sleeping Heart, Singersongwriter, madly, Album Gregory Darling My Sleeping Heart Singersongwriter madly Album