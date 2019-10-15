Westbury
Veteran British entertainer Engelbert Humperdinck will be releasing his new "Reflections" EP on November 15 via OK! Good Records.
This EP will feature fan-favorite songs from his latest live concerts, as well as newer material such as "You," "Angel on My Shoulder" and his own distinct rendition of "Don't Let the Old Man In" by country star Toby Keith.
On his new song "You," the pop crooner remarked, "It has become a fan favorite and is now a powerful signature song for me, much like 'My Way' was for Frank Sinatra."
Humperdinck added that it was "very exciting" for him to film his first proper music video for "You," especially since the song is "so special" to him. While he noted that it is "rare" for him to do music videos, making the video for "You" has sparked his desire to do more of them.
Affectionately known as the "King of Romance," Humperdinck recently celebrated his 50th year in the entertainment business. In 2018, he released his latest holiday album, Warmest Christmas Wishes, which Digital Journal described as "nostalgic."
On November 23, Humperdinck will be performing at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island.
To learn more about veteran English pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck, his music and tour dates, check out his official website.