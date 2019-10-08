By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On October 7, Elicity Public Relations officially launched in Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville Music Media has rebranded as Elicity Public Relations. Their roster of talent is quite diverse consisting of such musical acts as Adam Doleac, Dylan Schneider, Sam Williams, Kalsey Kulyk, Emma White, Elise Anderson noted that they had experienced a substantial amount of growth in the last five years, and rightfully so. "I felt it was time to give the company the same love that we give our artists," Anderson explained. Their company has also been to provide the highest quality of advocacy and publicity for their recording artists. "It is only right that we update our look to match," she added. Elicity Public Relations is held in the highest regard from their peers in the music industry. Anderson shared that Nashville Music Media served them well for a long time, but it did not feel right to give a generic name to this group. She expressed that she is very proud of her team and what they have all accomplished, and she could not be more excited about their future with Elicity Public Relations. This distinguished boutique publicity firm was founded in 2011 by owner and publicist Elise Anderson. Her team of publicists includes Avery King as Director of Publicity, Brittany Finley as Senior Publicity Manager and their new hire, Heather Hourigan, who serves as Manager of Publicity and Brand Partnerships.Their roster of talent is quite diverse consisting of such musical acts as Adam Doleac, Dylan Schneider, Sam Williams, Kalsey Kulyk, Emma White, Lena Stone , Jackson Michelson, Renee Blair, The Belles, and 17 Memphis, among others.Elise Anderson noted that they had experienced a substantial amount of growth in the last five years, and rightfully so. "I felt it was time to give the company the same love that we give our artists," Anderson explained. Their company has also been to provide the highest quality of advocacy and publicity for their recording artists. "It is only right that we update our look to match," she added.Elicity Public Relations is held in the highest regard from their peers in the music industry.Anderson shared that Nashville Music Media served them well for a long time, but it did not feel right to give a generic name to this group. She expressed that she is very proud of her team and what they have all accomplished, and she could not be more excited about their future with Elicity Public Relations. More about Elicity Public Relations, Nashville, Tennessee, Public relations Elicity Public Relat... Nashville Tennessee Public relations