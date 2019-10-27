This marks their third career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Depeche Mode was previously nominated in 2017 and 2018. The band members of Depeche Mode that were eligible for this nod include Vince Clarke, Andy Fletcher, Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and Alan Wilder.
Depeche Mode
is known for its "dark, industrial love songs for the modern era." They earned a massive following by pushing their sonic and lyrical boundaries with new synthesizer technology, as well as their "captivating live performances."
A British electronic band, Depeche Mode is nominated alongside 15 other musical acts on this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot, which includes nine first-time nominees such as Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, the late Whitney Houston, Motörhead, the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G.
, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden
, T. Rex
, and Thin Lizzy
.
To learn more about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, check out the official website
.
For more information on Depeche Mode and their music, check out their official website
.