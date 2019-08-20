Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music British pop star Conor Maynard chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Not Over You," as well as his North American Tour. "The fan support for the song has been amazing. I am constantly on my phone and I am seeing all of their warm feedback. I am humbled by it," he said. This winter, Maynard will be embarking on his "Not Over You" North American Tour, which will kick off on November 12 at Union Stage in Washington, D.C., and it will wrap up on November 21 at New Parish in Oakland, California. On November 13, Maynard will be performing at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City. "It is really amazing," he said. "I have to plan out how I want to do this tour. I want this tour to be as true to me as possible. I want it to inject my funniness and I want it to showcase my highs and lows, but good lows." "The fans should get ready for a very fun show," he said. "I want to make sure it is as entertaining as possible. It is going to be a lot of fun. I am excited about it." Last year, Maynard was a part of Alesso's electronic dance hit "Remedy." "Alesso texted me asking me to do it, and he released it two weeks later. It was crazy," he said. He acknowledged that being an artist in this digital age is "quite different." "For me, it has allowed me to take more control over my career. I can direct my own videos now," he said. "I feel I have way more control now than I ever did before," he admitted. Maynard feels that Spotify and Apple Music have changed the music "massively." "I remember when my first album came out seven years ago, Apple Music and Spotify didn't exist," he said. "People would still buy physical albums or download them. It is definitely difficult to adapt and to keep up with it all. Everyone is trying their best to keep up with it." He was also a part of the Tony award-winning musical Kinky Boots, where he played Charlie Price for one short run. "It was amazing. It was definitely a challenge since it was a really difficult role. I wasn't used to singing in that style. The endurance was a challenge," he said. Each day, his songwriting and music are inspired by his everyday life. "We all go through different things every day," he said. "I think songwriting is so much easier when it is derived from personal experiences." The British pop star shared that he would love to do a dream duet with Billie Eilish. "Billie's voice is unbelievable. She is amazing," he said. "I would love to work with Billie," he added. For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, he said, "You can go through the digital route. For me, I went through YouTube, which is an amazing platform. Make sure you do your remixes or covers in the most unique ways possible." When asked about the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Discovery." He shared that early on, the negative comments would bother him online, but then he realized that the more the negative comments increased, his music was reaching more and more people. "Not everybody is going to be your fan. I see all these comments as a positive thing now," he said. Reflecting in a rear-view mirror over the last five years, he said, "I see a lot of learning, pain, and happy songs as well." "I've been through break-ups, I've received bad news and amazing news." In his spare time, Maynard enjoys directing, writing music, producing and editing. "I've been playing soccer quite a lot the last few months," he said. He defined the word success as "happiness." "That is my No. 1 goal in life: to be happy," he concluded. "Not Over You" is available on all digital providers by To learn more about Conor Maynard, check out his official On his new single "Not Over You," Maynard said, "It was a lot of fun. It came about in a weird way. "That is my No. 1 goal in life: to be happy," he concluded."Not Over You" is available on all digital providers by clicking here To learn more about Conor Maynard, check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Twitter