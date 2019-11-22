Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Music Clint Lowery of the acclaimed heavy metal band Sevendust chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming breakthrough solo album, "God Bless the Renegades." God Bless the Renegades will be released on January 31, 2020, via the record label, Rise Records. This album was produced and co-written by Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has worked extensively with Alter Bridge. "I had 30 or 40 ideas and frameworks for songs. I brought a lot of those to the table to 'Elvis,' my producer. We went through all of those songs and we tried to figure out which songs best represented the material that I wanted to put out as my first solo release," he said. "It was very important to pick the right songs, and still connect with the Sevendust fan-base and at the same time, try to expand a little bit, and make new fans," he said. He listed the title track "God Bless the Renegades" as one of his personal favorite songs on the new album. "That song has a special energy to it," he admitted. "It's about the pioneers and the people that do something different to change the course of music, the world, and the environment. The whole overtone of the record is about that." On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "It is one of those things that you have to embrace. It is what it is. At the end of the day, you have to perform your music for people. What really matters is the live show and the live performance." Lowery shared that he would love to do a dream duet with Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails. "I am a huge Nine Inch Nails fan, and everybody knows that," he said. "I am inspired by everything that Trent does." He also had nothing but the greatest remarks about Myles Kennedy, the frontman of Alter Bridge, whom he described as "incredible." "I love Myles and I am good friends with him. I've been a fan of his for many years. I am looking forward to sharing the stage with him," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Grateful." "I have tremendous gratitude," he said. Lowery defined the word success as "being able to stay around and be in the music business making a living, and connecting to people through my music." "In all seriousness, when people tell me that my songs have helped them through a hard time in their lives, that is truly what moves me. Those are 'pinch me' moments," he said. "Life can be hard and the ultimate success is when my songs are used therapeutically." "Life can be hard and the ultimate success is when my songs are used therapeutically."God Bless the Renegades is available for pre-order on Apple Music . "If you are following me through Sevendust, please try to keep an open mind and try to listen to the lyrics and the message and view it as a positive record," he told his fans and listeners.To learn more about Clint Lowery and his solo music, check out his Facebook page and his official homepage For more information on Sevendust, check out their official website and their Facebook page