By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music

Raine Michaels, the daughter of Poison frontman Bret Michaels, is gracing the latest issue of "Sports Illustrated" magazine.

This feature is on newsstands, where Michaels made the top six contestants in their "Swim Search." Raine is headed to Miami, Florida, where she will participate in Sports Illustrated's "Swimsuit on Location" event, which takes place from May 10 to 11.

Raine expressed her gratitude to everybody for their support. "I am so appreciative to Sports Illustrated for this opportunity and thankful to everyone for their continued support," she said, in a press statement. "All of the girls are amazing and we cheer each other on," she added.

Raine Michaels' feature in Sports Illustrated may be seen by clicking here.

Her father, veteran rock singer-songwriter Bret Michael is on his "Unbroken" world tour. He just headlined the Stagecoach 2019 festival, where he shared the stage with such country artists as Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, and Kane Brown.

Michaels noted that it is "awesome" to see his daughters Jorja and Raine carve out their own paths through their hard work. "I couldn't be more proud," the iconic rocker added.

His latest single "Unbroken" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. He co-wrote it with his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu, and they sing it as a duet.

To learn more about Bret Michaels and his music, check out his official website.