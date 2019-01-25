Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrenda Lee's Christmas classic enters 2019 Grammy Hall of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Brenda Lee has a major reason to be proud. Her holiday classic has entered the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Joining "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee, were timeless songs by such acclaimed artists as Aerosmith ("Walk This Way"), Miles Davis ("Round About Mightnight"), Dolly Parton ("Coat of Many Colors"), Tom Petty ("Full Moon Fever"), Link Wray ("Rumble"), and Nina Simone (To Be Young, Gifted and Black"), among many others.
In October of 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Brenda Lee's classic holiday song "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" turned sixty years old. Lee recorded the tune in October of 1958, at the age of 13, and it was released on Decca Records.
In August of 2018, Brenda Lee chatted with Digital Journal about her star on the Nashville Walk of Fame, and the digital transformation of the music industry.
Prior to that, in 2009, Lee was the recipient of the Grammy "Lifetime Achievement Award," which honored the 50-year anniversary of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."
More about brenda lee, Grammy, Hall of fame, Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
 
Latest News
Top News
Miners close in on Spanish toddler trapped in a well
Brenda Lee's Christmas classic enters 2019 Grammy Hall of Fame
Underground in Jerusalem, a rare look at an ancient tomb
Ex-Trump adviser Stone indicted in Mueller probe
Queen calls for 'common ground' as Brexit divides Britain
'I want you to panic': Swedish teen raises climate alarm at Davos
Jordyn Jones and Borgeous talk about 'Leave,' future plans, Zayn Special
At El Chapo trial, ex-hitman tells of kingpin's gruesome tactics
Review: Billy Joel performs 60th consecutive residency show at MSG Special
Bitcoin consolidating below $3,600 before next move up or down