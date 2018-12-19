Email
article imageAudien talks 'Rollercoaster,' inspirations, technology, Dua Lipa Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
American DJ and producer Audien chatted with Digital Journal about "Rollercoaster," where he collaborated with Liam O'Donnell. He also discussed the impact of technology on the music business.
He acknowledged that "Rollercoaster" was a tough song to finish. "I've had it for quite a while, but it always stuck with me. I knew it was something I wanted to put out no matter what. Working with Liam was awesome. I am a huge fan of him. He's the writer and singer, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Fun note, he also sang on my song 'Pharaohs'," he said.
Each day, Audien is inspired by "health and happiness." "The latter comes from music, which I spend a ton of time working on every day. Even on an off day, it's an on day when I am working on music. There's nothing more motivating than creating something people can pair their life with," he said.
On his future plans, Audien revealed, "I am releasing a song with one of my favorite bands ever. Top secret! That's not the band’s name but I just can't say yet.
He is drawn to electronic music because it has "no boundaries." "You're not limited to any amount of sounds, and the world is your oyster," he said.
Digital transformation of electronic music
On the impact of technology on the electronic music business, Audien said, "Technology has only made the music industry easier to track, understand, and navigate. It has also made it easier for fans to consume music which I'm always a fan of. I'm not anti-growth."
Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, he said, "Well, I'm on my laptop constantly, but I also test new songs on so many different systems, so it always feels like I'm nerding out when I listen to the same demo in my car, on my laptop, on my cell phone, with three different headphones, and through my house."
For aspiring electronic producers and DJs, Audien said, "Make what inspires you, not what's popular. Find that one thing and do that one thing really well."
Audien listed Dua Lipa as his dream female collaboration choice in the music industry.
For his fans, Audien concluded about "Rollercoaster," "I hope you like this, I dare you to try to figure out what genre it is. I still don't know.
"Rollercoaster" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
