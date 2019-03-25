By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Music On March 25, world-renowned electronic producer, remixer and DJ Afrojack released the "Global Remix Battle I" EP, along with LDH Europe. These aforementioned winners were producers Buzz Low and Exlau from the Netherlands, Chipcat from Finland, Italian producer DES3ETT, as well as Hiroki from Tokyo, Japan. This talent search took over the span of six months, and they received submissions from over 129 countries from all parts of the world. Afrojack is the founder of Wall Recordings and the CEO of LDH Europe. He noted that he has been performing for over 10 years, and it has always been his passion to build and help develop new artists. A Grammy-winning artist, Afrojack praised these five winners for being extremely talented, and he is "pumped" to be afforded the opportunity to work with them, and to subsequently give them a platform to grow and develop their craft. "I think the fans will hear what they can do and will believe in them as we do," he remarked. This new EP is available on Prior to this, as To learn more about Afrojack and his new Global Remix Battle I EP, check out his Most impressive about this new EP is that it showcases the remixes of "Let It Rip" by five winners from last year's worldwide talent competition, which was powered by PMC Speakers. It was released via Wall Recordings and Armada Music with Afrojack himself at the helm supporting these gifted rising artists.These aforementioned winners were producers Buzz Low and Exlau from the Netherlands, Chipcat from Finland, Italian producer DES3ETT, as well as Hiroki from Tokyo, Japan. This talent search took over the span of six months, and they received submissions from over 129 countries from all parts of the world.Afrojack is the founder of Wall Recordings and the CEO of LDH Europe. He noted that he has been performing for over 10 years, and it has always been his passion to build and help develop new artists.A Grammy-winning artist, Afrojack praised these five winners for being extremely talented, and he is "pumped" to be afforded the opportunity to work with them, and to subsequently give them a platform to grow and develop their craft. "I think the fans will hear what they can do and will believe in them as we do," he remarked.This new EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify Prior to this, as Digital Journal reported , Afrojack released his uplifting track "Sober."To learn more about Afrojack and his new Global Remix Battle I EP, check out his official website More about Afrojack, global remix battle i, Ep, Winners Afrojack global remix battle ... Ep Winners