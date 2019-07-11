Adam Lambert and Queen launch 'Rhapsody' Tour in Vancouver

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert and rock group Queen kicked off their highly-anticipated "Rhapsody Tour" in Vancouver. Charlotte, North Carolina. On August 6 and 7, This tour follows an acclaimed run of 10 sold-out concerts at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas last fall. Earlier this year, Adam Lambert and Queen performed "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions" at the 2019 Academy Awards. This "Rhapsody" tour is expected to be a brand new state-of-the-art experience. The band will unveil a stage show as experimental and rule-defying as the iconic Queen catalog. Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen will be joined by such musicians as Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass, as well as Tyler Warren on percussion. To learn more about Queen and Adam Lambert's show dates, check out their Read More: Adam Lambert and Queen's The Show Must Go On documentary earned a glowing review from Their opening show took place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. This tour is produced by Live Nation, and it will include 25 arena concerts. It will run from mid-July until late August, where it will wrap up on Friday, August 23 at the Spectrum Center inCharlotte, North Carolina.On August 6 and 7, Queen and Adam Lambert will be performing at the "World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden in New York City.This tour follows an acclaimed run of 10 sold-out concerts at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas last fall. Earlier this year, Adam Lambert and Queen performed "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions" at the 2019 Academy Awards.This "Rhapsody" tour is expected to be a brand new state-of-the-art experience. The band will unveil a stage show as experimental and rule-defying as the iconic Queen catalog. Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen will be joined by such musicians as Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass, as well as Tyler Warren on percussion.To learn more about Queen and Adam Lambert's show dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page : Adam Lambert and Queen's The Show Must Go On documentary earned a glowing review from Digital Journal More about Queen, Adam lambert, Tour, Rhapsody Queen Adam lambert Tour Rhapsody