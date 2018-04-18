'The Nanny' actress announces 2018 Cancer Schmancer Cruise

New York
Actress Fran Drescher ("The Nanny") has announced her 2018 Cabaret Dinner Cruise, which benefits her non-profit organization, Cancer Schmancer.
It will take place on Monday, June 25, 2018 at the Hornblower Infinity in New York City, which has become an annual tradition. Last year's Cancer Schmancer Cabaret Cruise earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
This event will feature an exclusive, VIP experience with Fran Drescher (where they can meet and greet the acclaimed actress), coupled with appetizers, cocktails and dinner. Several of her dearest friends in the entertainment industry will perform as part of the night's Cabaret show on the Hornblower Infinity.
The 2018 line-up of performers includes Andrea McArdle, Ann Hampton Callaway, Spencer Day, Ilene Graff, Randy Graff, Kim Gravel, Cady Huffman, Peter Marc Jacobson, Will & Anthony Nunziata, Christiani Pitts, and Randy Roberts; moreover, Tommy Tune will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.
Last year, Digital Journal honored Drescher as the "Humanitarian of the Year" in the New York entertainment scene, for her work with Cancer Schmancer.
To learn more about Cancer Schmancer and the 2018 Cabaret Dinner Cruise, check out its official homepage.
