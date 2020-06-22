Terrence Terrell announces new animated short film 'Skin Deep'

Email
article imageTerrence Terrell announces new animated short film 'Skin Deep'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On June 22, Emmy award-winning actor Terrence Terrell ("Giants") announced his new animated short film "Skin Deep." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Terrence described Skin Deep as more than just a film. "It's a movement that will teach kids all over the world to own the power in the brown," he exclaimed.
Skin Deep is an animated short film about a young black boy that is navigating complex personal and social issues with an emphasis on colorism, mental health, and self-love. To check out its Kickstarter campaign, click here.
Earlier this month, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Terrence Terrell about his acting career, the digital age of entertainment, and his upcoming animated short movie.
Emmy award-winning actor Terrence Terrell
Emmy award-winning actor Terrence Terrell
Photo by Adrian Javon
