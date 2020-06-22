Terrence Terrell announces new animated short film 'Skin Deep'

On June 22, Emmy award-winning actor Terrence Terrell ("Giants") announced his new animated short film "Skin Deep." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Terrence described Skin Deep
as more than just a film. "It's a movement that will teach kids all over the world to own the power in the brown," he exclaimed.
Skin Deep
is an animated short film about a young black boy that is navigating complex personal and social issues with an emphasis on colorism, mental health, and self-love. To check out its Kickstarter campaign, click here
.
Earlier this month, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Terrence Terrell
about his acting career, the digital age of entertainment, and his upcoming animated short movie.
Photo by Adrian Javon