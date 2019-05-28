Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Netflix star Savannah Kennick ("Arrested Development") chatted with Digital Journal about her acting career and the upcoming horror film "Do Not Reply." She also spoke about the digital transformation of the entertainment business. On her plans for the future, she said, "I will actually be studying abroad this summer, participating in an acting course in the U.K. I was recently accepted into. I am also having my film Do Not Reply come out and hopefully working a ton on set." When asked what motivates her each day as an actress, she said, "You always hear actors speak about the phrase 'don't do this unless you love it,' but I really do love the art of storytelling through motion pictures. I have dreams of directing my own films one day, so anytime I get down, I just remind myself that one day I'll be in charge of making movies that tell important stories for generations to come." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "The advice I would give is one of my favorite quotes from one of my favorite authors: Cheryl Strayed. It states: 'I'll never know, and neither will you of the life you didn’t choose. It was a ghost ship that didn't carry us. There's nothing to do but salute it from shore'." "I spent a lot of time starting out in this industry doubting my choices of choosing a career that doesn’t provide much stability. But as time goes on, and as long as you are doing it because you are passionate, you realize that you are exactly where you need to be in life," she said. Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, she said, "I always have torn feelings about how technology is taking over the industry. While I think it is great that there are definitely more opportunities for creatives, it also feels like there is so much content that it's truly overwhelming." "I think it will be interesting to see how the industry changes over the coming years because of streaming services taking over and the typical studio model becoming less and less relevant," she said. Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an actress, she said, "Technology is definitely helpful. I don't know what I would do without it, to be honest. I am always researching projects and people I am potentially working with. Social media is great for promoting my work and I even use an app to learn lines when I'm on set or auditioning." 