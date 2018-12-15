Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Tom Briscoe performs at Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     38 mins ago in Entertainment
Bellmore - On December 15, veteran stand-up comedian Tom Briscoe headlined the Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island.
Briscoe performed for a great turnout of comedy fans. Comedian Carie Karavas hosted the show, and was able to warm up the stage for Briscoe.
He is known for his comedic work at premiere comedy clubs all over the country, as well as in cruise ships all over the world. He performs regularly in New York City, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City.
In his comedic set at The Brokerage, Briscoe opened up about traveling around the world (in such places as Germany, China, South Africa) and he even discussed several of the jobs that he got fired from (due to his sense of humor and how it was misconstrued), and opened up about his love for drinking.
One of the most hysterical parts of his show was when he spoke about his wife and he would subsequently poke fun at her, and his daughters (especially one of his daughter's upcoming weddings, and all of the sacrifices that he has to make for that).
The Verdict
Overall, Tom Briscoe was able to deliver tonight at The Brokerage. It was funny, entertaining and relatable. He had the audience with him every step of the way, and he commanded the stage the entire time. His set earned two thumbs up for a job well done.
For more information on comedian Tom Briscoe, check out his official homepage, and check him out on Facebook.
More about Tom Briscoe, carie karavas, Comedy, the brokerage, Long island
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Imagine Dragons is Spotify's most-streamed group of 2018
The Zombies to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
New EV charging system 3x more powerful than Tesla Superchargers
Protesters march against Italy's tough new anti-migrant law
Review: Michael Easton delivers on 'Eighteen Straight Whiskeys' book Special
As Brexit muddles along, Trump roots for a full break
Astonishing diamond found in Canada's Northwest Territories
BMJ study — Parachutes don't save people who fall out of planes
The Cure headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2019
U.S. sees quantum computing an AI as an 'emerging threat'