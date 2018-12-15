Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Entertainment Bellmore - On December 15, veteran stand-up comedian Tom Briscoe headlined the Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island. He is known for his comedic work at premiere comedy clubs all over the country, as well as in cruise ships all over the world. He performs regularly in New York City, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City. In his comedic set at The Brokerage, Briscoe opened up about traveling around the world (in such places as Germany, China, South Africa) and he even discussed several of the jobs that he got fired from (due to his sense of humor and how it was misconstrued), and opened up about his love for drinking. One of the most hysterical parts of his show was when he spoke about his wife and he would subsequently poke fun at her, and his daughters (especially one of his daughter's upcoming weddings, and all of the sacrifices that he has to make for that). The Verdict Overall, Tom Briscoe was able to deliver tonight at The Brokerage. It was funny, entertaining and relatable. He had the audience with him every step of the way, and he commanded the stage the entire time. His set earned two thumbs up for a job well done. For more information on comedian Tom Briscoe, check out his Briscoe performed for a great turnout of comedy fans. Comedian Carie Karavas hosted the show, and was able to warm up the stage for Briscoe.He is known for his comedic work at premiere comedy clubs all over the country, as well as in cruise ships all over the world. He performs regularly in New York City, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City.In his comedic set at The Brokerage, Briscoe opened up about traveling around the world (in such places as Germany, China, South Africa) and he even discussed several of the jobs that he got fired from (due to his sense of humor and how it was misconstrued), and opened up about his love for drinking.One of the most hysterical parts of his show was when he spoke about his wife and he would subsequently poke fun at her, and his daughters (especially one of his daughter's upcoming weddings, and all of the sacrifices that he has to make for that).Overall, Tom Briscoe was able to deliver tonight at The Brokerage. It was funny, entertaining and relatable. He had the audience with him every step of the way, and he commanded the stage the entire time. His set earned two thumbs up for a job well done.For more information on comedian Tom Briscoe, check out his official homepage , and check him out on Facebook More about Tom Briscoe, carie karavas, Comedy, the brokerage, Long island Tom Briscoe carie karavas Comedy the brokerage Long island