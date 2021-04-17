Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass of The Clairvoyants were able to put on a terrific virtual magic experience for their fans through Zoom. Digital Journal has the scoop. They were able to get their online audience involved in several of their tricks, which involved a deck of cards (where they guess the fan's correct card of choice), and another that involved a "dream vacation" with their dream band. Amélie and Thommy expressed that they love mentalism, illusions, and sleight of hand. Thommy subsequently demonstrated a remarkable manipulation act that he had been working on, which featured coins and cards, and he did a solid job. "Great job," Amélie said complimenting Thommy. The latest addition to their family, Koni Hundini made a cameo as well, and he was a part of another clever magic trick. Howie Mandel served as a special celebrity guest for one of the demonstrations, which once again, had a fan component to it. The audience also participated in a trick that involved mugs. The Verdict Overall, The Clairvoyants were incredible in their virtual experience. Despite being quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to make their show work in an innovative and stimulating fashion. Their online show garnered an A rating. Well done. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass of The Clairvoyants Matthias Koestler It was a fun and interactive virtual experience with their dedicated fans and viewers. Amélie started the show with a swift dress change, and Thommy subsequently showcased his prowess in solving a Rubik's Cube in a matter of seconds, and he performed a neat magic trick that involved utensils (a fork and a spoon).They were able to get their online audience involved in several of their tricks, which involved a deck of cards (where they guess the fan's correct card of choice), and another that involved a "dream vacation" with their dream band.Amélie and Thommy expressed that they love mentalism, illusions, and sleight of hand. Thommy subsequently demonstrated a remarkable manipulation act that he had been working on, which featured coins and cards, and he did a solid job. "Great job," Amélie said complimenting Thommy.The latest addition to their family, Koni Hundini made a cameo as well, and he was a part of another clever magic trick.Howie Mandel served as a special celebrity guest for one of the demonstrations, which once again, had a fan component to it. The audience also participated in a trick that involved mugs.Overall, The Clairvoyants were incredible in their virtual experience. Despite being quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to make their show work in an innovative and stimulating fashion. Their online show garnered an A rating. Well done.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with The Clairvoyants about their virtual experience. More about The Clairvoyants, thommy ten, Amelie van Tass, Virtual The Clairvoyants thommy ten Amelie van Tass Virtual