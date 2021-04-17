It was a fun and interactive virtual experience with their dedicated fans and viewers. Amélie started the show with a swift dress change, and Thommy subsequently showcased his prowess in solving a Rubik's Cube in a matter of seconds, and he performed a neat magic trick that involved utensils (a fork and a spoon).
They were able to get their online audience involved in several of their tricks, which involved a deck of cards (where they guess the fan's correct card of choice), and another that involved a "dream vacation" with their dream band.
Amélie and Thommy expressed that they love mentalism, illusions, and sleight of hand. Thommy subsequently demonstrated a remarkable manipulation act that he had been working on, which featured coins and cards, and he did a solid job. "Great job," Amélie said complimenting Thommy.
The latest addition to their family, Koni Hundini made a cameo as well, and he was a part of another clever magic trick.
Howie Mandel served as a special celebrity guest for one of the demonstrations, which once again, had a fan component to it. The audience also participated in a trick that involved mugs.
The Verdict
Overall, The Clairvoyants were incredible in their virtual experience. Despite being quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to make their show work in an innovative and stimulating fashion. Their online show garnered an A rating. Well done.
Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass of The Clairvoyants
Matthias Koestler