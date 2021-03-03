Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Entertainment "Supreme Glamour" is a glorious book that was co-authored by Mark Bego and Mary Wilson of The Supremes. Digital Journal has the scoop. It chronicles the evolution of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trio and celebrates the culture and fashion icons that they became. One gets to know them on a more intimate level, both on and off the stage. Supreme Glamour capture the essence of The Supremes, and it paints a vivid picture of their charm, charisma, and magic and Without giving too much away, this is a book that should be experienced by any fan of Motown or The Supremes or vintage fashion. Let Mark Bego and the late but great Mary Wilson lure you into their mystical world. Supreme Glamour is available on The Verdict Overall, Supreme Glamour is a compelling and intriguing read from start to finish. It is a candid, raw, and authentic account. This is an exquisite book that takes readers on a journey through time via music, and it could easily be read in two or three sittings. It will surpass all expectations and Supreme Glamour garners an A rating. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mary Wilson of The Supremes and Mark Bego dis Company This book, co-authored by Mary Wilson, highlights the glittering story of The Supremes, as it displays their glamorous and iconic ensembles. It truly sheds a light on their style and collection of lavish costumes. The archived photographs are engaging and help add to the book's appeal.It chronicles the evolution of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trio and celebrates the culture and fashion icons that they became. One gets to know them on a more intimate level, both on and off the stage. Supreme Glamour capture the essence of The Supremes, and it paints a vivid picture of their charm, charisma, and magic andWithout giving too much away, this is a book that should be experienced by any fan of Motown or The Supremes or vintage fashion. Let Mark Bego and the late but great Mary Wilson lure you into their mystical world.Supreme Glamour is available on Amazon Overall, Supreme Glamour is a compelling and intriguing read from start to finish. It is a candid, raw, and authentic account. This is an exquisite book that takes readers on a journey through time via music, and it could easily be read in two or three sittings. It will surpass all expectations and Supreme Glamour garners an A rating.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mark Bego and Mark Wilson of The Supremes back in November of 2020. More about Supreme Glamour, mary wilson, the supremes, Mark Bego, Book Supreme Glamour mary wilson the supremes Mark Bego Book