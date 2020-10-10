Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Spectrum hosts 'Salem Proud' online 'Days of Our Lives' event Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On October 10, the "Days of Our Lives" fan event "Salem Proud," hosted by Tony Moore of "Dishin' Days" and Lorayne Love, took place remotely.
This Zoom event featured Emmy award-winning actors Freddie Smith, Chandler Massey, and Greg Rikaart (Days of Our Lives alum), as well as Christopher Sean and Brock Kelly. The actors were candid about a wide variety of topics that fans inquired about.
Particularly impressive about this Zoom event was that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
Emmy-winning actor Chandler Massey as Will Horton on Days of Our Lives
Emmy-winning actor Chandler Massey as Will Horton on 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
For more information on Spectrum Celebrity Events and their upcoming virtual events, check out their official homepage, and their Facebook page.
Sammy Bozza and acclaimed soap actors at Samantha s Friends
Sammy Bozza and acclaimed soap actors at 'Samantha's Friends'
Sammy Bozza
Speaking of charity events, several of the actors opened up about the "Samantha's Friends" annual fundraiser in Florida, which raises funds for the Southeastern Guide Dogs in Florida.
"Being able to get people around a cause is phenomenal: to give your time and raise money," Freddie Smith said about his favorite thing about doing charity events. He went on to praise "Samantha's Friends" for the passion that they have over there. "It's so inspiring. Thank you for the work that you do. It's amazing," Smith added.
Christopher Sean, who has done their event for the past seven years, expressed his love for "Samantha's Friends." "It is a beautiful nonprofit event. You guys mean so much to me, that's why I have been going for seven years," he said. "I plan to keep going for as long as I possibly can. Thank you very much."
Sammy Bozza and actor Christopher Sean
Sammy Bozza and actor Christopher Sean
Sammy Bozza
"My favorite things about charity events is helping people, as well as you live longer, the more generous you are," Brock Kelly said.
Brock Kelly
Brock Kelly
Photo by Bjoern Kommerell
More about spectrum, days of our lives, salem proud, Event
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Stevie Nicks melts hearts with powerhouse 'Show Them The Way' Special
Wildfires in Middle East force evacuations, detonate landmines
Under-fire Azerbaijanis greet ceasefire with calls for war
Meredith Thomas talks acting, digital age, and life in quarantine Special
Karabakh capital mobilises discreetly to support soldiers
Texas governor's order on limiting ballot drop-off boxes squashed
Lessons for the Universal Health Services ransomware attack Special
White House kills CDC mask mandate — and the cases keep rising
Review: Spectrum hosts 'Salem Proud' online 'Days of Our Lives' event Special
Airborne transmission of COVID-19 not part of Canada's guidelines