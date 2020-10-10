Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On October 10, the "Days of Our Lives" fan event "Salem Proud," hosted by Tony Moore of "Dishin' Days" and Lorayne Love, took place remotely. Particularly impressive about this Zoom event was that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Emmy-winning actor Chandler Massey as Will Horton on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC For more information on Spectrum Celebrity Events and their upcoming virtual events, check out their Sammy Bozza and acclaimed soap actors at 'Samantha's Friends' Sammy Bozza Speaking of charity events, several of the actors opened up about the "Samantha's Friends" annual fundraiser in Florida, which raises funds for the "Being able to get people around a cause is phenomenal: to give your time and raise money," Freddie Smith said about his favorite thing about doing charity events. He went on to praise "Samantha's Friends" for the passion that they have over there. "It's so inspiring. Thank you for the work that you do. It's amazing," Smith added. Christopher Sean, who has done their event for the past seven years, expressed his love for "Samantha's Friends." "It is a beautiful nonprofit event. You guys mean so much to me, that's why I have been going for seven years," he said. "I plan to keep going for as long as I possibly can. Thank you very much." Sammy Bozza and actor Christopher Sean Sammy Bozza "My favorite things about charity events is helping people, as well as you live longer, the more generous you are," Brock Kelly said. Brock Kelly Photo by Bjoern Kommerell This Zoom event featured Emmy award-winning actors Freddie Smith, Chandler Massey, and Greg Rikaart (Days of Our Lives alum), as well as Christopher Sean and Brock Kelly. The actors were candid about a wide variety of topics that fans inquired about.Particularly impressive about this Zoom event was that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center For more information on Spectrum Celebrity Events and their upcoming virtual events, check out their official homepage , and their Facebook page Speaking of charity events, several of the actors opened up about the "Samantha's Friends" annual fundraiser in Florida, which raises funds for the Southeastern Guide Dogs in Florida."Being able to get people around a cause is phenomenal: to give your time and raise money," Freddie Smith said about his favorite thing about doing charity events. He went on to praise "Samantha's Friends" for the passion that they have over there. "It's so inspiring. Thank you for the work that you do. It's amazing," Smith added.Christopher Sean, who has done their event for the past seven years, expressed his love for "Samantha's Friends." "It is a beautiful nonprofit event. You guys mean so much to me, that's why I have been going for seven years," he said. "I plan to keep going for as long as I possibly can. Thank you very much.""My favorite things about charity events is helping people, as well as you live longer, the more generous you are," Brock Kelly said. More about spectrum, days of our lives, salem proud, Event spectrum days of our lives salem proud Event