This Zoom event
featured Emmy award-winning actors Freddie Smith, Chandler Massey, and Greg Rikaart (Days of Our Lives
alum), as well as Christopher Sean and Brock Kelly. The actors were candid about a wide variety of topics that fans inquired about.
Particularly impressive about this Zoom event was that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center
.
Emmy-winning actor Chandler Massey as Will Horton on 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
Sammy Bozza and acclaimed soap actors at 'Samantha's Friends'
Sammy Bozza
Speaking of charity events, several of the actors opened up about the "Samantha's Friends" annual fundraiser in Florida, which raises funds for the Southeastern Guide Dogs
in Florida.
"Being able to get people around a cause is phenomenal: to give your time and raise money," Freddie Smith said about his favorite thing about doing charity events. He went on to praise "Samantha's Friends" for the passion that they have over there. "It's so inspiring. Thank you for the work that you do. It's amazing," Smith added.
Christopher Sean, who has done their event for the past seven years, expressed his love for "Samantha's Friends." "It is a beautiful nonprofit event. You guys mean so much to me, that's why I have been going for seven years," he said. "I plan to keep going for as long as I possibly can. Thank you very much."
Sammy Bozza and actor Christopher Sean
Sammy Bozza
"My favorite things about charity events is helping people, as well as you live longer, the more generous you are," Brock Kelly said.
Brock Kelly
Photo by Bjoern Kommerell